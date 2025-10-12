Thai man dies alone in Cambodia after being denied hospitalisation allegedly due to lack of documents

Thai man dies in Cambodia after hospital denies him treatment

A 24-year-old Thai man tragically died in Cambodia after allegedly being refused medical treatment due to a lack of identification and funds.

Found collapsed in ill condition outside apartment

According to Thai news outlet Bright TV, the victim, Methachan (name transliterated) from Nakhon Si Thammarat — a former cruise ship chef — was found collapsed in a severely ill state outside an apartment building by fellow Thai residents.

Despite recognising him as a Thai national and rushing him to a hospital, he was allegedly denied care because he could not produce documents or pay the medical fees.

Man passes away before getting help to return home

On Tuesday (7 Oct), a Facebook account that coordinates and provides assistance to Thai citizens abroad posted photos and personal details of Mr Methachan, attempting to find his family who could get him home.

A few hours later, it was updated that the man had eventually passed away.

“I’ve been desperately fighting for him since this morning, trying to contact his relatives, his family, and doing everything possible to get him back to Thailand,” the Original Poster (OP) wrote.

They added that it was unclear whether Mr Methachan had entered Cambodia legally, but questioned whether basic humanitarian care should have been provided regardless.

I kept trying everything, no matter how difficult it was, but I could not bring him back to Thailand alive.

He added that the deceased had requested permission to return to Thailand from the Cambodian authorities, but was denied as he did not have documents on him.

Suspected of having been deceived into working in Cambodia

Speaking to the press, Mr Methachan’s mother revealed her son had occasionally sent updates while working on cruise ships but had been silent for over a year.

The family suspects that after his cruise ship contract ended, he may have been persuaded to work in Cambodia, where he was allegedly deceived or coerced, with his money and documents taken, leaving him stateless and unable to return home.

A relative expressed anguish:

No matter who they are or what country they come from, the right to basic medical treatment should be something every human being is entitled to, not to be left to die alone just because they don’t have documents or money in their pocket.

The family is now urging authorities to coordinate the return of Mr Methachan’s body to Thailand.

They also hope the case serves as a warning to Thais working abroad to verify employment and documentation to prevent similar tragedies.

Featured image adapted from ก็แค่ คนธรรมดา on Facebook.