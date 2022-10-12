Thai Couple Shaves Each Other’s Hair After Girlfriend Has Cancer, Boyfriend Says He’ll Never Leave Her

Thai Man Shaves Hair With Girlfriend Who Has Cancer In Viral Video

We’re all familiar with the vows uttered during wedding ceremonies, “In sickness and in health, until death do us part”. The true test of love comes when our loved ones suffer from life-threatening illnesses.

One man in Thailand touched netizens by shaving his head in solidarity with his girlfriend, who was diagnosed with cancer.

They took turns shaving each other’s heads, and when they shared the intimate moment on TikTok, the video went viral.

The boyfriend shared that he did so to show his girlfriend that he would not leave her and they would fight cancer together.

On 5 Sep, TikToker @armaitthiwat shared a video of him with a shaver in his hand.

After his girlfriend bade her hair farewell, he began shaving her hair off.

As her locks fell to the ground, the woman became increasingly emotional.

Nonetheless, as her boyfriend spoke to her, she forced a smile despite her teary eyes.

The video then switches to the boyfriend sitting down. This time, the woman – with her brand new hairdo – had the shaver in her hand.

She immediately got to work, shaving her boyfriend’s hair right down the middle. The couple shared a lighthearted moment as they laughed at how he looked.

The video ends with a picture of the couple with their now-matching bald cuts.

In the TikTok video caption, the boyfriend wrote in Thai that life might be short, but it is important.

He then shared that his girlfriend had been diagnosed with cancer. To fight it, she needs the support of her loved ones and family.

I told her I would never leave her. I will join the fight with her. And I will always love her.

Netizens leave messages of support

The touching video went viral, garnering over five million views at the time of writing. Many netizens left messages of support.

This netizen said not many men would do the same for their girlfriends.

Some also told the couple that they both looked beautiful and handsome and that they’ll be rooting for them.

Thanks everyone for encouragement

On 9 Sep, the man shared a follow-up video of his girlfriend going for her chemotherapy session.

He said she did not feel much of the treatment’s effects on the first day. But in the subsequent days, her body grew weak and prone to infections.

Nonetheless, he said they were doing their best to stay strong while following the doctor’s orders strictly.

He then thanked everyone for their encouragement and positive energy.

Featured image adapted from @armaitthiwat on TikTok.