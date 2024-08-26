Thai tourist in Taiwan strikes gold & wins 2 lottery prizes on trip, gets more than S$82K

Thai woman wins S$82K in lottery prizes while in Taiwan

A Thai woman recently offered a simple trick on how to earn more than NT$2,000,000 (around S$81,850) in a single Taiwan trip: just win the lottery.

In a Facebook post on 24 August, Ms Apinya Pongpotjaman described her two windfalls on the Taiwan trip.

The first win came early in the arrival hall of Taoyuan International Airport. She posted a video of herself participating in the “Taiwan the Lucky Land” lottery.

This lucky draw is eligible for international travellers who pre-register beforehand and can only be drawn on the day of arrival in Taiwan.

As such, it’s likely the woman participated in this at the very start of her Taiwan trip. After scanning her QR code, she exclaimed excitedly as the screen confirmed she had won the prize of NT$5,000 (around S$204).

According to the Taiwan the Lucky Land website, this prize came in the form of pre-paid cards or accommodation vouchers worth NT$5,000 instead of cash.

She won NT$2M from a lottery stand scratch card

With that good start to the trip, Ms Apinya Pongpotjaman travelled to Ximending, a shopping district in Taipei.

The Thai woman tried her luck again with a few scratch-off tickets from a lottery stand in the night market.

She struck gold once more, getting the “Super 20x” (超级20倍) card and winning NT$2,000,000. This totalled her wins to NT$2,005,000, or around S$82,000.

However, according to Taiwan’s income tax law, she would have to pay 20% of the sum in taxes.

Thai netizens congratulated her on her incredible luck and the massive prizes. She said that everyone around her was astonished at her getting the winning card.

There were also commenters from Taiwan who showed up after hearing the news, praising her luck, too.

One Thai netizen jokingly asked if they could become a family member in order to enjoy some of the prize money.

Featured image adapted from Apinya Pongpotjaman on Facebook.