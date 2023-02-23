Thai Woman Buys S$2K Cash Bouquet For Boyfriend, It Gets Stolen By Delivery Driver

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

S$2K Cash Bouquet Gets Stolen By Grab Taxi Driver In Thailand

Wanting to surprise her boyfriend, a Thai woman decided to get an especially extravagant bouquet for her boyfriend on his graduation day.

25-year-old Ms Sunitra Boonyaem prepared a cash bouquet worth 53,550 baht (S$2,000) to surprise him. Unfortunately, he never received it.

The Bangkok Post reported that the taxi driver hired to deliver the bouquet to her home in the Bang Sao Thong district ran off with it.

A police report has since been lodged over the incident.

Woman buys cash bouquet for boyfriend’s graduation

Bouquets are costly, but perhaps none as painfully so as the one Ms Sunitra ordered online for her boyfriend’s university graduation — a S$2,000 cash and flower bouquet.

It was scheduled to be delivered to her home in central Samut Prakan province on Monday (20 Feb) at 8.30am.

When the taxi driver picked up the bouquet, the flower boutique notified Ms Sunitra.

The store also provided her with a link to track the delivery.

Initially, everything seemed to be going smoothly as the taxi approached her house.

However, the tracking later indicated that the bouquet had been delivered when she had not received it, reported Bangkok Post.

Shocked, Ms Sunitra immediately called the taxi driver, who claimed that someone had picked the bouquet up.

When she asked for a photo as proof of delivery, he said he did not take any. He then hung up on her.

Boyfriend was going to propose to her

Speaking to Bangkok Post, Ms Sunitra’s boyfriend said he had no clue she was surprising him with a cash bouquet.

In fact, he thought he would be the one surprising her that day– he was going to propose to her.

When he asked her to marry him, she burst into tears. For a moment, he thought she was overwhelmed with joy.

But Ms Sunitra then explained the cash bouquet she bought that disappeared.

Police report lodged

Afterwards, Ms Sunitra lodged a report with the Bang Sao Thong police station about the incident.

According to Komchadleuk, the owner of the flower boutique Mr Weeraphon Rattananop, also spoke to the police about the case.

When there was no progress on the case, Ms Sunitra turned to the Facebook page Sai Mai Tong Rot for help.

The page has gained fame in Thailand for helping locals connect with state authorities like the police.

They have since contacted the local police chief to assist in the case.

Thus far, the only known information about the wanted taxi driver is that he is a 45-year-old Grab taxi employee, reported Siamrath.

Featured image adapted from Komchadleuk and Bangkok Post.