Flower Bouquet Thrown Away In M’sia Bar, Sympathies Pour In For ‘Fallen Bro’

Flower Bouquet Found In Rubbish Bin After Valentine’s Day

While Valentine’s Day can be a lovely time for those who are attached, there are just as many who associate the special occasion with loneliness or worse, rejection.

That appeared to be the case for someone who left a flower bouquet in a bar in Malaysia.

After the bar staff found the abandoned bouquet, they posted a photo to see if they could find the owner.

Shortly after, netizens flocked to the comments section to offer their sympathies and speculations as to how the bouquet ended up there.

Malaysian bar offers owner of flower bouquet a free meal

On Wednesday (15 Feb), bar franchise The Beer Factory posted an image of a flower bouquet on their Facebook page.

The bouquet is pictured lying in a rubbish bin, implying that it had been disposed of.

According to the caption, the bouquet was found at one of The Beer Factory’s outlets in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

While it is unclear how the blooms got there, the bar seemed to think that there was a sad story behind it.

Via the caption, they promised to look for the owner and even offered them a free meal.

Netizens get creative with speculations

Some Facebook users were inspired by the image of the bouquet and speculations ensued.

One user supposes that the person behind the bouquet had to throw it away after catching his love cheating on him.

To this, the admin behind the OP cheekily replied that they would check the security cameras.

Meanwhile, another commenter felt that the choice of flowers may have confused the recipient.

As it turns out, red roses represent romantic love and yellow ones symbolise friendship — and both were in the bouquet.

Last but not least, one netizen fabricated a complex story in which they drank too much and thought they were meeting their girlfriend despite being married with a child.

Despite the tongue-in-cheek story, they still tried to end the comment on a wholesome note by saying if one has a great wife, every day is Valentine’s Day.

Some offer their sympathy

At the same time, some users took it to be a case of heartbreak and promptly offered their sympathies.

One appeared to have gone through their fair share of suffering, saying that they felt the bouquet owner’s pain.

Another tried to keep things lighthearted by telling the bouquet owner to stay strong.

They also hoped to see the person in the gym, presumably to sweat the pain away.

If the flower bouquet’s story is indeed one of heartbreak, we wish the person behind it better Valentine’s Days ahead.

Until then, we’ll press F to pay our respects.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.