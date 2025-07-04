8-year-old boy in Thailand found living with dogs, communicates only by barking

Neglected boy left to live with dogs, could only bark

An eight-year-old boy in Uttaradit Province, Thailand, was found living in squalor among six dogs after years of neglect by his drug-addicted mother.

The shocking discovery was reported by the Foundation for Children and Women, led by activist Paveena Hongsakul (name transliterated from Thai), following a tip-off from a school principal in Lap Lae District.

The child, only known as “A”, reportedly never attended kindergarten.

He only accompanied his mother to school once when he reached the age for Year 1.

Although the mother collected 400 baht (S$15.70) in government education subsidies, she failed to enrol him in any formal schooling.

Investigations revealed that the boy stayed in a dilapidated home within a notorious drug zone.

He lived alongside his 46-year-old mother, a 23-year-old brother, and six dogs.

According to school principal Sopon Siha-ampai (name transliterated from Thai), neighbours reported that the mother frequently begged at a local temple for food and money.

Residents also stopped their children from playing with the boy, leaving him to socialise only with dogs, whose behaviour he eventually began mimicking.

Thai news outlet Khaosod reported that he would bark to express himself.

Mother & brother arrested for drug use, child placed in welfare home

After learning of the case, Ms Paveena coordinated a joint rescue operation involving Lap Lae police, the Education Ministry, and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

On the morning of Monday (30 June), officials visited the home.

Urine tests belonging to the mother and older brother returned positive for drug use, and both were charged with drug consumption.

The child was immediately placed in the care of the Uttaradit Children’s Home.

Ms Paveena also contacted Dr Thir Phawangkhanant, Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of the Basic Education Commission, and Dr Trin Kandokmai, Director of the Happiness and Safety Management Centre, to ensure the boy receives continuous education.

The Foundation will continue monitoring his case in together with the Education and Social Development Ministries.

