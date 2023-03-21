Tourist Suffers Multiple Injuries After Bungee Cord Snaps In Thailand, Park Compensates S$392

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Tourist Miraculously Survives After Bungee Cord Snaps During Thailand Vacation

For adrenaline junkies, bungee jumping is a thrilling activity that they must try at least once in their lives.

However, it almost became the last thing a man from Hong Kong ever did when the cord of the bungee he was on snapped, sending him plummeting into the water below.

Although he sustained multiple injuries, he miraculously survived and did not even require surgery or hospitalisation.

The park where he bungee jumped has since offered to compensate him HK$2,300 (S$392), an amount he’s reportedly not happy with.

Bungee cord in Thailand snaps mid-dive

According to HK01, the tourist, Mike, travelled to Thailand with his colleagues in February this year.

Part of the trip included bungee jumping at a park in Pattaya.

Before they took the plunge, staff at the park handed them a document written in both Thai and English, which was believed to have contained the insurance terms and conditions.

Mike and his travel buddies reportedly signed it “without much thought” and proceeded to take a lift to the top of a crane about 10 storeys high.

One of his colleagues was the first to jump, and after seeing how much fun they had, Mike was raring to give it a go.

When his turn came, staff tied the bungee cord to Mike’s feet and pushed him off the platform.

Mike reportedly dove about 30m with his arms spread out wide, savouring the temporary feeling of flying.

Then, disaster struck — the bungee cord broke when he was 5m above the water, sending him straight to the bottom of the lake.

He apparently blacked out but managed to quickly regain consciousness and swim to the surface of the water by himself.

Park staff immediately jumped in to rescue him and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Suffers multiple injuries but doesn’t need surgery or hospitalisation

Mike told HK01 that the pain was so intense that he felt dizzy.

Since he hit the water armpit first, he lost an entire layer of skin in that area.

Additionally, there was bruising and swelling on his left knee, his left eye was red and swollen, and his chest and torso ached all over.

To his shock, doctors said he was “fine” and allegedly did not bother cleaning or bandaging his wounds.

Instead, they gave him a few painkillers and purportedly asked him to leave immediately.

Park only compensates S$392

Mike later contacted the park to complain and demand compensation.

In his email, he noted that he and his friends have suffered various losses due to the mishap.

He also pointed out that similar accidents have occurred at the very same park, calling them out for their “irresponsible attitude”.

HK01 reported that the park only offered him a refund of HK$500 (S$85) for the bungee jump as well as HK$1,800 (S$307) to cover his emergency medical fees.

There’s a catch, though — if he wishes to file a claim for his medical expenses back in Hong Kong, he has to sign a form clearing the park of all responsibility.

Needless to say, Mike was dissatisfied with the offer and refused to sign the document.

Fortunately had travel insurance

When he got back to Hong Kong, Mike underwent several examinations, including a CT scan, X-ray, and MRI at the hospital.

Miraculously, most of his injuries are external, although he was found to have a lung infection, either due to a concussion from the fall or from accidentally swallowing the dirty lake water.

He was hospitalised for three days and has to continue to go for physical therapy.

As a result, Mike has racked up over HK$50,000 (S$8,540) in medical bills, but fortunately, his travel insurance is able to cover everything.

Still, he’s determined to make the park take responsibility and has tried contacting the Tourism Authority of Thailand via emails and Facebook.

However, he has yet to receive a reply. Queries from HK01 to both the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the park have gone unanswered as well.

