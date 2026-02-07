Photo of S’pore politicians with Epstein resurfaces, linked to 2002 dinner for Bill Clinton

Epstein photographed with Singapore politicians in 2002, years before crimes surfaced

A photograph showing President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong at a group dinner with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell has resurfaced, prompting discussion on online forums.

The image, which has been circulated widely, is a group photograph taken during a dinner at Jade Restaurant, The Fullerton Singapore.

The circumstances of the dinner

In response to queries from MS News, the President’s Office referred to an official listing from the National Archives of Singapore (NAS).

The NAS record states that the photograph was taken on 23 May 2002, during a dinner hosted by then-Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong for former United States (US) President Bill Clinton.

It also listed the other guests who were present, including:

Former Minister for Trade and Industry George Yeo

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, then Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Education

Former US Ambassador to Singapore Steven Green

Former Ambassador to the US Professor Tommy Koh

The description of the record did not mention either Epstein or Maxwell.

The image is credited to the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts Collection, courtesy of the NAS.

Nothing surprising, say some netizens

The photograph has triggered some speculation, particularly due to Epstein’s later criminal actions which primarily centred on the US and other overseas locations.

However, some netizens noted that this image does not allege or prove any criminal activity in Singapore, nor does it suggest that Singapore officials were aware of Epstein’s crimes.

One Reddit user said that there was “nothing surprising” about the image, as Epstein was an influential figure.

Another commenter agreed, saying that the group photo was far from incriminating.

The dinner took place in 2002, years before Epstein’s offences became publicly known.

While investigations for various crimes involving minors began in 2005, he was only arrested specifically for sex trafficking minors on 6 July 2019.

He died in US federal custody a month later on 10 Aug 2019.

Meanwhile, Maxwell, 64, a British former socialite, was found guilty in 2021 of child sex trafficking and other offences linked to Epstein.

MS News has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for comment.

