‘Crazy for a bald guy to sell shampoo’: US actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s hair care product causes stir on social media

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Papatui hair care product causes stir on social media

US actor and WWE wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently got people talking after netizens found out that the celebrity has a hair care product under his men’s care brand, Papatui.

On Sunday (12 Jan), X user @dylanonvinyl posted a photo of The Rock’s shampoo and conditioner products on a retail store shelf, questioning why the actor was selling hair care products.

The actor is known for rocking a bald look — a choice he made in 2010, according to Vanity Fair. In a post in 2017, the actor clarified that he did not lose his hair due to balding, but rather chose to shave it all off.

However, contrary to reports, The Rock’s nourishing shampoo and conditioner product is not a new release but was part of the brand’s first launch in Mar 2024.

Netizens question why bald actor launched hair care product

Many netizens were baffled by the actor’s choice to launch a hair care product when he is bald himself.

However, some users came to his defence, joking that he might still have hair in “other places”.

Several users also chimed in by sharing how their family members continue to use shampoo and conditioner despite not having hair.

Meanwhile, one netizen quipped that the actor should’ve just released a scalp wash product and called it “Rock Polisher”.

Some users pointed out that The Rock brought up a hypothetical situation in his endorsement, saying “His (my) hair would’ve loved this 2-in-1 [shampoo].”

Actor launched brand to advocate men’s grooming

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a former WWE wrestling champion who began taking on acting roles in 1999.

He also voices the character Maui in the hit Disney animation series Moana.

In 2024, he founded the men’s care brand Papatui as “an advocate for wellness, grooming and men taking better care of ourselves“.

“While we may not always talk about it, us guys all want to look better and feel better too,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

