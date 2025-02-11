TikToker calls The Script concert in S’pore ‘lame’ as security forced fans to remain in seats

TikToker says The Script concert was ‘lame’ as security made fans remain in their seats

On Sunday (9 Jan), TikTok user @amandaooiooi, posted a video sharing her experience at The Script’s recent concert in Singapore, describing it as “good music, but damn lame concert”.

The OP claimed that security staff constantly ushered fans back to their seats when they attempted to move to open spaces to dance and vibe to the music.

Calling concerts in Singapore “boring”, the woman claimed the same thing occurred at the Ed Sheeran concert last February.

OP compared The Script Singapore concert to ‘graduation ceremony’

In the video, the OP compared her pop and rock concert experiences in Singapore to the “military”.

She also sarcastically remarked that it was akin to a “graduation ceremony” where everyone stood and clapped while watching the performance.

During The Script’s recent concert in Singapore, the OP claimed she saw a security staff trying to “intimidate” fans by staring at them. This happened after the group of fans tried moving out of their seats to dance in an unoccupied space.

As for the OP herself, she said she initially stood around the open space near their seating area to enjoy the concert.

However, the security team apparently kept “chasing” them back to their seats.

Eventually, they “accepted their fate” and went back to their seats as instructed.

While giving concert organisers in Singapore credit for bringing big artists to the country, the OP claimed the actual experiences were “sterile”.

She even asked the organisers of The Script concert:

You never been to a concert before is it?

Netizens claim security staff were following instructions

The TikTok has since garnered nearly 75,000 views at the time of writing.

Most of the netizens in the comments section empathised with the security staff, claiming they were merely following the organisers’ instructions.

One user pointed out that such measures could be in place to prevent situations where fans trespass into sections that they did not pay for.

However, this user who attended The Script’s concert related with the OP, saying their experience was “awful”, with everyone standing like “robots”.

OP asked who laid out security personnel’s job scope

In a follow-up video, the OP responded to netizens’ comments by claiming she was “all for crowd control and crowd safety”.

However, she shared a picture showing the empty walking space in her seating area, suggesting the security staff might have been too strict.

Providing another example, the OP shared that a security personnel raised her hand to “block” a concertgoer who merely “leaned out” of their seat.

Ending the video, the OP asked:

Of course they are doing their job, but who decided what their job scope should be?

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: New 18,000-capacity indoor arena to be built in Kallang, S’pore Sports School to move there

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @amandaooiooi on TikTok.