Three Peacocks Leaves Labrador Park After 7 Years, Offers Farewell Buffet For S$39.90+ Until 20 Jan

Three Peacocks Has All-You-Can-Eat Buffet For S$39.90+ Until Last Day On 20 Jan

The Three Peacocks has announced that it will be relocating after seven years at Labrador Park.

Its last day of operations is on 20 Jan.

Until then, diners can enjoy its all-you-can-eat buffet, available at just S$39.90 per adult.

Three Peacocks moves out from Labrador Park

The Three Peacocks first announced that they would be moving to a new location in a Facebook post on 10 Dec 2023.

The restaurant is popular among diners for deals such as its Peacock Buffet since its establishment at Labrador Park in 2016.

Offering ingredients ranging from Australian wagyu to seafood options such as live oysters to crayfish, it has been a gathering place for families and friends for the past seven years.

The eatery initially planned for operations to end on 31 Dec 2023. However, it extended its last day to 31 Jan 2024 due to popular demand.

In light of unforeseen circumstances, the restaurant’s last day would now be on 20 Jan.

The Three Peacocks has not stated where its new location would be.

All-you-can-eat buffet available for just S$39.90+

To allow its customers to say a proper goodbye to its current space, The Three Peacocks is offering an all-you-can-eat buffet.

From Monday to Thursday, the buffet costs each adult diner S$39.90+ and child diner S$38.90+.

Customers can also enjoy free flow soft drinks and juices with an add-on of S$3.90+.

As for Friday to Sunday and festive occasions, the buffet is priced at S$55.90+ for each adult diner and S$44.90+ for children, with free flow of soft drinks and juices included.

On the eve of a public holiday or during the holiday itself, the buffet costs adult customers and children S$60.90+ and S$49.90+ each respectively.

These prices do not include service charge and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

There will be a dining limit of two hours for groups of three and below, while groups of four and above can dine for two hours and 30 minutes.

Reserve a dining slot before restaurant moves for good

If your interest has been piqued, here’s how to get there:



The Three Peacocks @ Labrador Park

Address: 8 Port Rd, Labrador Park, Singapore 117540

Opening hours: 5pm – 10.30pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Labrador Park

Those who wish to dine at The Three Peacock’s original location should do so soon before it moves for good.

Reservations for dine-in groups are recommended and those interested can do so here.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and The Three Peacocks At Labrador Park on Facebook.