Staff spotted throwing luggage onto Changi Airport conveyor belt, SATS says crew have been counselled

Staff spotted throwing luggage and packages onto conveyor belt at Changi Airport

A TikTok user has raised concerns after witnessing how unclaimed luggage was handled at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

In a video shared online, airport staff can be seen tossing bags and packages onto a conveyor belt, something the original poster (OP) felt was not the proper way to handle passengers’ belongings.

Staff throw luggage and packages onto conveyor belt

The video was taken by TikTok user @ericyzh1 on 23 April at around 5.15pm in Changi Airport Terminal 2.

In the footage, several men, believed to be Changi Airport staff members, can be seen pushing numerous bags towards Belt 31.

They then proceed to toss the luggage bags, as well as several packages, onto the conveyor belt.

At least 12 items were seen being thrown onto the belt, though the actual number is believed to be higher.

OP left shocked by incident

Speaking to MS News, Eric, 40, said he witnessed the incident while waiting to welcome his wife back from a trip to Malaysia.

While waiting, he noticed the staff tossing the luggage and decided to record a video.

When asked about his initial reaction, Eric said he was shocked.

I couldn’t believe my eyes seeing this happen at the world’s best airport.

Other airport staff present did not react

Mr Eric also pointed out that two other uniformed Changi Airport staff members were present at the scene.

However, they did not take any action or offer advice regarding their colleagues’ behaviour at the time.

While Eric acknowledged that the staff were “well trained to handle the luggage”, he opined that this was likely “not the first time” such behaviour had occurred.

Service crew counselled

MS News reached out to SATS, who confirmed they are aware of the incident and that the personnel seen handling the baggage are part of their service crew.

In a statement, a SATS spokesperson apologised, adding that the behaviour observed in the video does not reflect their service standards or the level of care expected when handling passengers’ belongings.

They explained that the baggage had originally been checked in for a morning flight on 23 April, which was later cancelled due to technical issues.

As passengers awaited new flight arrangements, the bags were temporarily removed from the arrival belt for holding.

Once replacement flights were confirmed, the service crew moved the baggage back onto the belt for transfer to the airside handling area, so passengers could catch their rebooked flights.

SATS added that the staff involved have since been counselled and reminded of the “importance of proper baggage handling at all times, even under operational pressure”.

Teams have also been advised to seek additional manpower when needed to ensure service standards are maintained.

Also read: Traveller frustrated after Changi Airport’s automated bag-drop machine mistakes his bag as 2 separate bags

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Featured image adapted from @ericyzh1 on TikTok