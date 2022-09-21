Thumbtacks Scattered Around Yishun Puncture Riders’ Tyres, Public Advised To Be Cautious

Thumbtacks Around Yishun Allegedly Puncture Over 80 Riders’ Tyres

Cycling has emerged as a pretty popular pastime for many in Singapore recently. Besides hobby cyclists, the sight of delivery riders on their bicycles has also become common.

Unfortunately, there are those in our community who may want to intentionally harm these individuals.

Recently, a few vigilant passers-by managed to spot thumbtacks on the ground at several locations in Yishun. Unfortunately for some delivery riders, the thumbtacks had punctured their tyres.

Concerned for everyone else’s safety, the riders have thus advised members of the public to be cautious when walking or cycling in these areas.

Thumbtacks in Yishun puncture tyres

A netizen shared footage of the incident with SG Road Vigilante on Facebook on 20 Sep.

Multiple thumbtacks were spread across the park connectors, with some in the grassy patch and others on the footpath.

The caption to the post claimed that the sharp objects had punctured the tyres of at least 30 delivery riders’ vehicles. Several photos in the clip served as evidence of these allegations.

In a separate post, a Facebook user claimed that the authorities even arrived at the scene to investigate the matter.

The scale of such incidents became apparent after a TikToker also provided evidence of the ongoing situation. They said the thumbtacks were in different locations across Yishun, not just the park connector, as some posts initially stated.

“Please help to nail this culprit,” they urged in the caption of the video.

Public advised to stay cautious

In light of the escalating situation, a netizen took to Facebook to urge fellow riders to remain vigilant.

He alleged that multiple individuals had scattered the thumbtacks along various locations in Yishun, including the park connector.

This caused at least 40 to 50 more riders to suffer punctures to their tyres on 20 Sep, a jump from the previous day.

Suspecting that the culprits may have wanted to hurt cyclists and delivery riders, the netizen urged the public to travel carefully along footpaths or park connectors to avoid sustaining injuries.

He noted that thankfully, no riders have suffered serious casualties from the thumbtacks. However, if the situation continues, such an incident could likely occur.

Hopefully, the authorities will take action soon and stop this problem from perpetuating.

