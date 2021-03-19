Foodpanda Rider In Clementi Has Pokémon, Pooh Bear & Hello Kitty Plushies On His Bicycle

Food delivery riders travel great distances throughout their course of work, and just like overseas work trips, the journey can get pretty lonely.

One Foodpanda rider has seemingly found the solution to this by adding a ‘carriage’ to his bicycle and using it to ferry his soft plushie friends.

The decorations apparently change from time to time too, depending on the festivals throughout the year.

Foodpanda rider zhngs bicycle with tons of plushies

Food delivery riders help to deliver food to their customers’ doorsteps, but this Foodpanda deliveryman seems to be giving his plushie friends a joyride while he’s on his rounds.

On the back of his bike is an upright ‘carriage’ on which plushies of all sorts sit.

We spot soft toys from several animes and cartoons, including Pokémon, Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, and even Hello Kitty.

The bicycle is also decorated with lights that come on at night, turning the otherwise ordinary vehicle into a well-illuminated chariot.

Decorations changes from time to time

A quick search online reveals that the Foodpanda rider has been spotted since Nov 2020.

However, his decorations would apparently vary depending on the time of the year.

One netizen apparently saw the rider during Chinese New Year and claimed to have seen him with festive decorations.

Reminds us of GrabFood rider who was also seen in Clementi

We can’t help but be reminded of this GrabFood rider whom we featured last October. The basket at the front of the bicycle also bears an uncanny resemblance.

The GrabFood rider was similarly spotted around Clementi.

Could it be the same person who merely switched from the ‘green’ to ‘pink’ camp? Let us know if you have any information.

What other plushies should he add?

Kudos to the rider for giving his plushies a joyride whenever he’s out delivering food.

If you happen to know whether the GrabFood and Foodpanda riders are one and the same, let us know in the comments.

For residents in Clementi, keep a lookout for this rider who will surely make your day and put a smile on your face.

