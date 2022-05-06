Ticketek Apologises For Jay Chou Concert Ticketing Problems, Customers Seek Help For Missing Tickets

Some Customers Say They’ve Made Payment But Haven’t Received Their Tickets

When it was announced that Jay Chou would be returning to Singapore for a concert in Dec, fans were unsurprisingly eager to snap up tickets.

However, their excitement was marred when they encountered various issues while trying to buy tickets.

After netizens took to official ticketing company Ticketek Singapore’s Facebook page to air their grievances, they’ve finally apologised for the inconvenience.

However, customers responded that they haven’t received tickets yet despite getting charged, and asked for refunds.

‘Longer than expected’ to buy tickets

In a Facebook post on Friday (6 May), Ticketek acknowledged that it took “longer than expected” for fans to buy tickets when sales opened for OCBC cardholders the day before.

They thus sincerely apologised for the inconvenience caused.

They also thanked fans for their patience and understanding, and said they’re still tickets available, so they could try again.

Tickets will be released to the general public on Sunday (8 May).

Fans wait hours for a slot

By “longer than expected”, what they might have meant was that some fans waited hours for an available purchase slot, only to be met with a time-out error page.

A fan who finally managed to log in after waiting a whopping 4.5 hours was greeted with a page telling them that the event information was “not currently available”.

The “lucky” fans who managed to successfully secure their tickets faced a “session timed out” error message when making payment, while those who made payment claimed that their payment was processed but they didn’t receive any tickets.

Customers ask for refund

On Ticketek’s latest post, they proceeded to complain about this, asking for refunds for the money deducted from their bank accounts.

Another unfortunate customer claimed his card was charged twice, but no ticket was forthcoming.

One fan said she was charged three times, but there’s still nothing in her order history despite logging in and out many times.

A frustrated customer even lamented that the sum charged to his card amounted to about S$3,000 — with no tickets to be found.

He pointed out that the company should be helping customers with their transaction issues rather than asking more people to buy the remaining tickets.

Hope fans will get tickets or refunds

While there were fans who were fortunate enough to get their tickets eventually, it seems like there’re a number who’re still missing tickets.

Hopefully, Ticketek will soon fix their issues and produce the tickets or hand out refunds, especially to those who were charged multiple times.

However, this isn’t the first time ticketing problems have surfaced when a megastar holds a concert in Singapore.

We wish ticketing companies would anticipate the high ticket demand in future and ensure their systems can handle it.

