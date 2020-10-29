Tiger Sugar Has 1-For-1 Drinks At Bishan Outlet

Bubble tea fans living in Bishan, we have some news for you.

Tiger Sugar is bringing its famed creamy brown sugar boba to the heartlands. Their new outlet will be located at Block 510 Bishan Street 31.

To make the news even more enticing, they will be holding the brand’s first 1-for-1 promo at the outlet on 31 Oct & 1 Nov.

Tiger Sugar opens at Block 510 Bishan Street 13

According to Tiger Sugar Singapore’s Facebook post, they will be celebrating the grand opening of their Bishan outlet at 12pm this Saturday (31 Oct).

It is located at Block 510 Bishan Street 13, just a stone’s throw away from the famous Kim San Leng coffee shop.

An inaugural 1-for-1 promotion awaits those who can’t get enough of their Brown Sugar Signature series on 31 Oct and 1 Nov.

Choose from:

Brown Sugar Pearl Milk

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Brown Sugar Boba + Pearl Milk

1-for-1 drinks for first 100 customers of the day

You will have to jio your siblings or friends to head down early, as the promo is only for the first 100 customers of each day.

So if this news sparked a twinkle in your eye, it’s good to be an early bird. Watching 2 cups of tiger stripes slowly melting into milky swirls for the price of 1 will be worth it.

The promo also comes with a catch — you must ‘like’ and ‘follow’ Tiger Sugar on Facebook and Instagram, as well as their posts.

You can read the rest of their terms and conditions here.

Now, on how to get there:

Tiger Sugar Bishan outlet

Address: 510 Bishan Street 13, #01-03 Singapore 570510

Opening hours: 12pm-10pm

Nearest MRT station: Bishan

The block is right next to the bus interchange once you exit Junction 8 shopping mall.

Famous boba in your neighbourhood

The opening of Tiger Sugar’s Bishan outlet will surely come as delightful news to millennials living in central Singapore.

Even though the estate is pretty close to Orchard, nothing beats getting famous boba from around the neighbourhood.

You can expect queues due to the promo, so remember to mask up and follow safe distancing rules. You don’t want to get into trouble over brown sugar boba.

