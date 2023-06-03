TikTok CEO To Take Charge Of Additional App Lemon8, Its Boss Will Move To S’pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

TikTok CEO Will Take Charge Of New App Lemon8, Both Are Under Chinese Parent Company ByteDance

TikTok Chief Executive Chew Shou Zi became a star overnight earlier this year when he faced off against the United States Congress.

He’s also apparently a rising star in his company, which has given him additional responsibilities after his assured performance.

The Singaporean will now take charge of fledgling app Lemon8 as well as TikTok.

As a result of this change, Lemon8’s boss will move to Singapore and report to him.

Lemon8 boss will move to Singapore, report to TikTok CEO

The expansion of Mr Chew’s portfolio was first reported by tech website The Information, which didn’t give an effective date for the move.

However, a source said that Lemon8 head Stephanie Cheng will move to Singapore and report to him.

Previously, she reported to ByteDance executive Alex Zhu, who is based in China.

Both TikTok and Lemon8, of course, share the same parent company, China’s ByteDance.

Lemon8 launched in Singapore in June 2022

Those who aren’t familiar with Lemon8 should know that it launched in Singapore in June 2022, according to the first post on its Instagram profile.

The app basically allows users to share content like videos and photos related to youth-centric topics like food, travel, fashion and beauty.

Thus, it has been described as similar to Pinterest and Instagram.

It was launched in the United States (US) and United Kingdom in February 2022, and was downloaded one million times in the US between late March and early April.

ByteDance undergoing restructuring in response to concerns

ByteDance is undergoing corporate restructuring by moving the heads of some of its global apps away from China, according to The Information.

That explains why Mr Chew has been tasked to supervise Lemon8 instead of someone from its parent company.

This reshuffle is meant as a response to persistent concerns that ByteDance could share information with the Chinese government.

The head of another ByteDance app, Resso, has reportedly also moved to Singapore. Mr Cao Zhen now reports to Mr Chew too.

Congrats to TikTok CEO for Lemon8

Congratulations to Mr Chew, as he’ll soon have another feather in his cap.

While life might get busier for him, we know that as a hardworking Singaporean, he’s certainly capable of handling the extra workload.

Hopefully, he’ll still find time to play bumper cars with his kids.

Featured image adapted from Shou Zi Chew on Facebook and Riviera Events on Facebook.