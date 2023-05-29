Tim Ho Wan To Close Suntec City Outlet, Last Day Of Business 28 May

Tim Ho Wan Closing Suntec City Outlet From 29 May
If you’re a regular patron of famous dim sum chain Tim Ho Wan in the downtown area, we have news for you.
Tim Ho Wan will be closing its Suntec City outlet from 29 May. This means the outlet’s last day of business is 28 May.
You can find their nearest location at Citylink, Plaza Singapura and Marina Bay Sands.
Tim Ho Wan bids its Suntec City outlet goodbye, thanks everyone for memories
According to the restaurant’s Facebook post on Sunday (28 May), the team behind Tim Ho Wan said, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Tim Ho Wan at Suntec City with effect from 29 May 2023.”
They also thanked customers for the wonderful memories, and hope to continue serving them at other outlets.
The brand has a total of 11 other outlets across Singapore that you can still visit if you’re in the area:
- Aperia Mall
- Citylink Mall
- Great World City
- Jewel Changi Airport
- i12 Katong
- Marina Bay Sands
- Plaza Singapura
- Tai Seng
- Tampines 1
- Westgate
- Waterway Point
Outlet located on 2nd floor
If you’d like to visit the outlet before its last day, you can head to the 2nd floor of the mall.
Here’s what you need to know to get there.
Address: No 02-389/390, Suntec City Mall, 3 Temasek Blvd, Suntec City, 038983
Opening hours: 12pm-3pm and 4pm-8pm
Nearest MRT stations: Esplanade and Promenade
Featured image adapted from Google Maps.
