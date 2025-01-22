TJC halts online operations till Dec 2026 following POFMA directive

TJC halts operations all online platforms until Dec 2026

The Transformative Justice Collective (TJC) has announced that it will cease operations of its website and social media platforms temporarily. This follows a directive from Singapore’s Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office.

On 20 Dec 2024, the office designated TJC’s online platforms, including its website and accounts on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok, as “Declared Online Locations” (DOLs).

As a result, the collective will not be able to receive financial or material benefits from these platforms for two years.

This will be in effect until 20 Dec 2026.

TJC issued 5 POFMA correction directions

Between August and December 2024, TJC was issued five correction directions for multiple falsehoods about issues relating to capital punishment in Singapore.

Each of its online platforms was declared as a DOL as they carried at least three different false statements of fact.

Additionally, these statements were communicated in Singapore within six months before 20 December 2024.

In its statement published on 21 Jan, TJC noted that the DOL directive carries significant legal implications.

It says that any work towards operating or maintaining these platforms, as well as publishing content on them, could expose TJC members to “criminal liability”.

Moreover, donors supporting the collective’s work on these platforms could also face prosecution.

In light of these consequences, TJC decided to suspend operations of its platforms until Dec 2026.

Necessary move to protect members and supporters

The organisation described the move as a “heavy-hearted decision” but necessary to protect its members and supporters.

TJC, known for its advocacy against the death penalty, drug policy reform, and issues around policing, prisons, and courts, lamented the impact this suspension will have on its ability to share information.

It has also been a platform for amplifying the voices of death row prisoners, their families, and other marginalised communities.

Despite the operational pause, the collective vowed to continue its advocacy through other means and promised to resume the use of the affected platforms in Jan 2027.

Also read: Bloomberg issued POFMA order over S’pore GCB transactions article, Govt addresses ‘falsehoods’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TJC on Facebook and Lianhe Zaobao for illustration purposes only.