I’m struggling with an inflamed scalp & damaged hair. Here’s how this S$48 treatment saved me.

Come with me to TK TrichoKare to find out how they cured my inflamed scalp

We all know how much a good hair day can change how we feel. But here’s what I didn’t realise until recently: great hair days actually start with a healthy scalp.

I’ve always been quite carefree with my hair — I perm it often and assumed that as long as it looked fine, my scalp must be doing okay, too.

Like many people, I got complacent, ignoring subtle signs that my scalp was unhappy.

But after a bout of stress that left my scalp feeling itchy, I realised it was time to seek professional help — which led me straight to TK TrichoKare’s consultation room.

The moment of truth under 200x magnification

Scalp issues can vary widely — some people have oily scalps, others suffer from dryness. Meanwhile, scalp inflammation can come in the form of itchiness or flakiness.

That’s why TrichoKare starts each session with a detailed consultation and a 200x magnified scalp scan.

My 2.5-hour session began with one, and let’s just say, it wasn’t the prettiest sight. On-screen, I saw a suspicious sheen, red patches, and flaky bits I didn’t even know existed.

“Is that… normal?” I wondered to myself, half-hoping it was just harsh lighting.

Apparently not. My consultant pointed out that my scalp’s pH was higher than normal — about 6 to 6.5 instead of the ideal 4.5 to 5.5 range. There was also visible sebum and dead skin build-up, plus signs of water loss and even UV damage.

He asked if I usually blow-dry my hair, and I said no.

That’s when he explained that in Singapore’s humid climate, skipping the blow-dry after washes actually creates a moist environment where bacteria and irritants can thrive.

Left unchecked, he added, it could eventually lead to dermatitis, a long-term skin condition that causes redness, flakiness, and scaly patches, which appears as dandruff on the scalp.

I’d never paid this much attention to my scalp before, but seeing it under magnification – with every patch and every hint of inflammation revealed – was a wake-up call.

If you want to get ahead of scalp issues before they turn serious, a personalised consultation session with TK Trichokare may be the first step.

A treatment tailored to one’s unique scalp issues

Armed with my scan results, my hair and scalp specialist got to work. What followed was a customised scalp therapy that was as relaxing as it was restorative.

We began with a repair-focused European herbal scalp masque, a cooling, calming blend designed to balance my scalp pH levels and soothe inflammation.

While it worked its magic, I was treated to an 8-step Aromatherapy Head and Shoulders Massage — the kind that’s so good, it almost makes you forget what day it is.

After that, I received a thorough hair wash with TrichoKare’s Nourishing Hair Bath shampoo, which rinsed away all impurities while nourishing the scalp.

The wash was gentle yet thorough, and paired with an invigorating head massage, it felt like my scalp could finally breathe again.

My hair felt softer straight away, and I could tell the stubborn build-up had been lifted. Knowing that these hidden issues could actually be fixed lifted a weight off my shoulders, too.

Finishing off with high-tech tools

After cleansing, my specialist applied the Customised Treatment Essence using a NanoMist Spray, a fine cooling mist that delivers nutrients deep into the scalp to support healthy hair growth.

My blend combined hyaluronic acid with a pH Regulator Protective Layer Masque, enriched with antioxidants like rice bran oil and vitamin E to deeply hydrate and strengthen the scalp barrier.

The cool bursts from the device were oddly refreshing, almost like my scalp was sipping on an icy drink.

My specialist explained that the treatment boosts circulation, enhances cellular metabolism, and promotes stronger, thicker hair growth — something I can definitely get behind.

It also helps calm irritation, keep dandruff in check, and lock in moisture, exactly what my sensitive scalp needs.

For the finishing touch, I underwent Photodynamic Therapy, a low level light treatment that looked straight out of a sci-fi film.

The futuristic helmet cast a soft red glow around my head, yet instead of feeling clinical, it was soothing, like being shielded from everything that causes bad hair days.

The low-level lasers stimulate growth, strengthen follicles, and soothe sensitive, flaky scalp by reducing inflammation. It was the perfect finale, leaving my scalp protected and my mind completely at ease.

Instant results you can actually see

Feeling the difference is one thing, but seeing it with your own eyes is another.

During the post-treatment scalp scan, my consultant used a 200x magnified analysis to compare my scalp before and after the session.

The results were undeniable. The oil and dead skin were gone, the redness had eased, and my scalp looked cleaner, fresher, and far healthier than when I first sat down.

More importantly, I left feeling lighter, both on my head and in my mood, as though I’d just hit the reset button on my hair and scalp.

What impressed me most, though, wasn’t just the technology, but the human touch behind it. My specialist was attentive throughout, checking the water temperature, ensuring I was comfortable, and even offering snacks and hot tea along the way, making the 2.5-hour session feel indulgent yet purposeful.

That level of care made the experience feel genuinely personal, as though my scalp health truly mattered — and by the end of it, it wasn’t just my scalp that felt restored, but my confidence, too.

Try TrichoKare for yourself at just S$48 & experience the difference on your hair and scalp

Whether you’re battling hair loss, dealing with scalp inflammation from chemical damage, or just chasing healthier hair, TrichoKare’s award-winning Scalp Purifying Therapy is a solid place to start.

With over 1 million scalps treated and 21 years of expertise, Singapore’s largest trichology centre is a trusted authority when it comes to scalp care.

Their certified hair and scalp specialists combine premium European herbs with cutting-edge technology to get your scalp back in shape — and you get to try this customised treatment for much less.

For just S$48 nett (U.P. S$556), you’ll enjoy:

A 2.5-hour premium scalp treatment customised to your needs

A personalised consultation and detailed scalp analysis with a certified hair and scalp specialist, pre- and post-treatment

A complimentary premium haircare kit, including the Nourishing Hair Bath shampoo and CompleteKare Mask conditioner worth S$45

After my session, I realised that healthy, luscious hair really does start at the scalp — and TrichoKare makes that journey both effective and enjoyable.

If you’re ready to see (and feel) the difference for yourself, book your session here or WhatsApp 9150 8891 with the promo code <MSN>.

For more information and updates, follow TK TrichoKare on Instagram and Facebook.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with TK TrichoKare.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Thea Imelda Koh.