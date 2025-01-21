First pedestrian-only paths open in Toa Payoh, PMDs & bicycles not allowed

Toa Payoh completes first pedestrian-only paths

The footpaths located in several parts of Toa Payoh including Toa Payoh Central, Toa Payoh Lorong 1, and Toa Payoh Lorong 4, are now pedestrian-only paths.

The conversion of these footpaths into pedestrian-only paths has been completed today (21 Jan), as announced by Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat in his Facebook post.

“Toa Payoh is the first town which has completed the Pedestrian-Only Path markings for footpaths adjacent to dedicated cycling paths,” he wrote in his post.

“We are also implementing this in other towns across Singapore and aim to complete the markings before 1 July 2025.”

This is to improve the safety of people who are walking along the footpaths.

Pedestrian-only paths to be implemented across S’pore

In August last year, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the conversion of 200km of footpath into pedestrian-only paths.

According to LTA’s press release, bicycles and non-motorised PMDs will no longer be allowed on footpaths converted to pedestrian-only paths. This initiative will start enforcement action from 1 July this year.

There will be physical markings imprinted on the pedestrian-only paths that are beside the cycling paths.

Markings will include pedestrian logos and “pedestrians only” wording.

People using personal mobility aids such as mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs are allowed on the pedestrian-only paths.

However, they are to adhere to a maximum speed limit of 6km/h by the end of 2025, down from 10km/h.

PMDs & bicycles will not be allowed on pedestrian-only paths

As of now, non-motorised PMDs (personal mobility devices) and bicycles are still allowed on footpaths. But soon, this will not be the case.

To ease into this new initiative, cyclists and PMD users will be given until 1 Jul to adjust.

The Straits Times reports that first-time offenders convicted of cycling and riding PMDs can be fined up to $2000 or jailed for 3 months, or both.

PMDs, electric bicycles, and bicycles will still be allowed on the cycling paths.

So far, only selected stretches of Singapore’s Park Connector Network have separate paths — for pedestrians only and shared.

These stretches are about 30km, located at the East Coast, Changi Beach, Pasir Panjang Parks, and the Changi Bay Park Connector.

The LTA stated that they will continue to educate path users on the new rules and encourage safe path-sharing behaviours.

This includes educational campaigns comprising various online and offline channels.

LTA’s ongoing education programmes such as school assembly talks and Confidence on Wheels will also serve as reminders to people of the upcoming initiative.

