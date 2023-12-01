Toddler In China Gets Arm Bitten Off By Tibetan Mastiff, Doctors Spend 6 Hours Reattaching Limb

Tibetan Mastiff Bites Off Arm Of Toddler In China, Boy Is Currently In Stable Condition

There’s nothing cuter than seeing children and pets getting along like best friends.

Unfortunately, one such pairing ended in tragedy when a family dog attacked a young toddler in China, ripping off the boy’s arm.

Doctors later spent six hours trying to reattach the limb.

Fortunately, the child is currently in a stable condition but remains under observation.

Toddler gets attacked by Tibetan Mastiff at home

According to World Journal, the incident happened in the city of Yichun in China’s Jiangxi Province.

On 26 Nov, an 18-month-old boy nicknamed Kang Kang put his hand into the cage where his family kept their pet dog, a Tibetan Mastiff.

All of a sudden, the dog went berserk and bit the boy’s arm, tearing it off completely.

Other reports claim that the attack happened after the dog’s owners let it out of the cage to feed it.

The child’s parents then rushed him to a hospital in Nanchang, where surgeons spent almost six hours trying to reattach the limb.

Doctors reattach muscles, tendons & bones

Citing Chinese media reports, SET News reported that Kang Kang’s nerves and muscles were severely damaged.

As a result, doctors had to perform reconstructive microsurgery to reconnect his nerves, tendons, muscles, and bones.

Fortunately, the operation was apparently a success, although HK01 noted that doctors will need to continue monitoring the child’s condition for about 10 days to determine if the arm can survive.

In any case, it’s likely that Kang Kang’s arm function will be affected. This will also depend on his subsequent rehabilitation efforts.

Featured image adapted from Weibo via SET News.