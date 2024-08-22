1-year-old toddler in India bites snake to death after mistaking it for toy

Snake dies after it was bitten by toddler who mistook it for toy

On Saturday (17 Aug), a 1-year-old toddler in Bihar, India reportedly bit a snake after mistaking it for a toy, Live Hindustan reports.

The incident occurred in Jamuhar village of Gaya district when Riyansh (name transliterated from Hindi) spotted the snake while playing on his home’s terrace. Thinking it was a toy, the boy picked up the reptile and bit into it.

The family rushed the boy to the local community health centre after the boy’s mother saw him chewing on the snake.

After checking the boy, the medical staff at the centre informed the family that the boy was unharmed and in good condition, according to News18.

The snake, however, was not as fortunate.

Boy kills snake by biting it

The snake, which was also brought to the health centre, was later confirmed dead by the medical staff, seemingly bitten to death by the boy.

The staff also explained the snake was non-venomous and that this type of snake is usually found in the region during the monsoon season.

After learning that the child was out of danger, the family heaved a sigh of relief.

The incident has shocked both the family and the medical staff and the story has captured the attention of netizens online.

Netizens laud boy’s strength

A video of the aftermath of the incident was posted by X user @DoctorAjayita on the platform.

The post shows a man, seemingly the boy’s father, holding up the photo of the dead snake on his phone.

In the photo, the coiled black snake can be seen with a part of its body appearing to have been crushed, purportedly from the child’s bite.

The video then pans towards the 1-year-old boy who is being carried by his mother, looking calm and unperturbed even as the man tries to playfully make the boy show the teeth that had bitten the snake to death.

Boy from Bihar bites snake to death. Doctors declare him safe. Snake association demands justice. pic.twitter.com/6xjErC7f5H — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) August 21, 2024

Many netizens were impressed by the boy’s feat.

One netizen commented that the boy, who is from Bihar, was strong.

Another user said people from Bihar are capable of anything, even, it seems, biting a snake to death.

Also read: Man in India gets bitten by snake, he bites it back & kills the reptile

Featured image adapted from @DoctorAjayita on X.