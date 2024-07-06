Man in India gets bitten by snake, he bites it back & kills the reptile

Man in India bites snake that bit him, creature dies

A man in Bihar, India was bitten by a snake, and shortly afterwards, he bit the snake back twice.

Santosh Lohar — a 35-year-old labourer — was working on a railway project in the Rajouli forest when the incident happened.

On Tuesday (2 July) evening, as he was preparing for bed, a snake bit him, reported Times of India.

Man rushed to hospital & survives

Following the bite, the injured Mr Lohar reacted immediately — seizing the snake and quickly biting it twice.

He was then rushed to Rajauli Subdivision Hospital where he received treatment and was discharged after an overnight stay.

While Mr Lohar escaped with his life, the snake was not that fortunate — as it reportedly died.

Man in India bites snake to neautralise venom

Mr Lohar — who hails from Jharkhand — reportedly believed that biting the snake would negate the venom’s effects, as per local folklore.

Speaking to India Today, Mr Lohar said: “In my village, there’s a belief that if a snake bites you, you must bite it back twice to neutralize the venom.”

It is unclear what type of snake bit Mr Lohar.

However, locals speculated that the snake might not have been venomous to start with.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened in India.

Back in 2022, a similar incident took place where a boy bit a cobra twice and killed it.

Featured image adapted from Angiola Harry on Unsplash, for illustration purposes only.