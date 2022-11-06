8-Year-Old Boy In India Bites Cobra Twice After Getting Attacked, Successfully Kills It

8-Year-Old Boy Suffers Cobra Attack In India, Bites It To Get Away

Snake attacks can often result in devastating casualties. The venom from their bite is usually fatal, causing many to lose their lives.

Recently, however, an eight-year-old boy in India turned the tables around on his venomous attacker. He was playing in the backyard of his house when a cobra bit him, causing him to bite back.

The animal passed away from the bite, while the boy has now recovered, showing no symptoms from the venom.

8-year-old boy gets bitten by cobra in India

The New Indian Express reports that the incident occurred in a remote village in the Jashpur district of Raipur, India.

Eight-year-old Deepak was playing in the backyard of his house when a cobra bit him. He then attempted to shake it off but to no avail.

“I was in great pain,” he said, speaking to local media. “It all happened in a flash.”

When his attacker refused to budge, he bit it twice and successfully killed it.

His family proceeded to rush him to a nearby clinic. Medical officer Dr Jems Minj said he promptly received anti-snake venom and was kept under observation for an entire day before being discharged.

Unique case of cobra attack

Despite getting bitten, Deepak did not show any symptoms and had a fast recovery. This was due to the bite being dry, which occurs when a poisonous snake attacks but releases no venom.

Such snakebites can often be painful, displaying some symptoms around the affected area, snake expert Qaiser Hussain added.

Deepak’s case is exceedingly rare in India, a country where incidents of attacks by snakes are common.

More than 46,000 people pass away yearly due to snakebites, causing studies to label it as ‘the most neglected tropical disease’.

“I have never come across such an incident in Jashpur district,” said Ramesh Sharma, a senior journalist. He added that the area is also known as Naglok, or the abode of serpents, as it is home to over 200 species of snakes.

Featured image adapted from The New Indian Express and Godwin Angeline Benjo on Unsplash.