S’pore Toddler Distributes Easter Chocolate To Strangers, Spreads Joy At Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Toddler Gives Easter Chocolate To Strangers At Orchard Road

When toddlers suggest seemingly ridiculous ideas, most parents simply shut them down for practical and safety reasons.

However, one supportive mum in Singapore decided to grant her four-year-old’s wish.

She accompanied her daughter, Evee, around Orchard Road to hand out Easter chocolate eggs to strangers over two days.

This thoughtful gesture brought smiles to multiple shoppers and staff who received the sweet treats.

Her mother, Francesca, recorded the adorable project and shared a video of it on her TikTok account.

Toddler walks around Orchard giving out Easter chocolate to strangers

In the video, Francesca shared that Evee insisted on giving out chocolate to strangers in a Pikachu onesie, despite Singapore’s hot weather.

As such, Francesca accompanied her daughter as she went around Orchard Road to hand out her Easter chocolate eggs.

In response to MS News’ queries, Francesca revealed that most people were confused but happy when Evee approached them with the chocolate.

She added that a few children ran after her to get some chocolate, but she made sure that Evee asked if their parents were all right with it before passing any sweets to them.

Evee’s project went on for two days.

On the second day, she visited a Lush outlet to share the joy with the staff there.

Francesca shared that this is one of Evee’s favourite shops because the employees there always play with her.

Surprisingly, the staff at Lush returned the sweet favour by giving her a ‘thank you’ gift.

The unexpected gift “made her so happy”.

Francesca spotlighted another memorable moment from Evee’s second day out, sharing that the girl’s exchange with a Japanese family, who thought she was trying to do a gift swap with them, was particularly hilarious.

The family apparently tried to offer snacks back in return after Evee offered them the chocolate eggs.

Francesca told MS News that the whole ‘project’ started after the family received a lot of chocolate during Easter.

Evee then expressed that she wanted to give the chocolate to some babies that she likes.

However, after being told that babies cannot eat chocolate, she decided to pass them out to strangers instead.

This is apparently not the first time the four-year-old has distributed items to complete strangers as she used to enjoy giving stickers to people when she was younger.

A chance for toddler to learn non-verbal cues

However, things were not completely smooth sailing for Evee.

In a third video on Evee’s project, Francesca revealed that the child also faced a fair share of rejections while giving out the chocolate.

She noted that these rejections were to be expected and she anticipated them the moment Evee brought up the idea of giving out the chocolate.

Nevertheless, Francesca highlighted that she felt the experience was a good learning opportunity for her daughter.

It seems like the experience paid off as Evee became a total pro towards the end of her project.

Hope she had fun

It’s inspiring to see Evee taking rejection in her stride and persevering through like a champ despite the setbacks.

It’s also heartening to see how Evee had the heart to plan and execute such a thoughtful project to brighten others’ days from such a tender age.

We hope she had fun carrying out her Easter bunny duties over the two days!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @workingwithmonolids on TikTok and TikTok.