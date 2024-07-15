Genius dad in China makes toddler peel cabbage during hour-long train ride to keep her occupied

Dad in China makes toddler peel cabbage during hour-long train ride

A dad in Kunming, Yunnan, China, devised an ingenious plan to keep his young daughter entertained during a long train commute by having the toddler peel cabbage during the hour-long ride.

The viral video, posted by Metro Times on Weibo on 3 July, has since amassed 874,000 views.

This creative method of keeping his child quiet and focused without using electronic devices impressed many parents on social media.

Dad was able to take nap and play games

In the video, the toddler can be seen focusing on peeling a head of cabbage and placing the shredded bits on the tray in front of her.

As she did this, her father was able to take a nap and even play games on his phone.

According to the person who filmed the video, the toddler peeled the cabbage for over an hour.

Before arriving at their destination, the girl and her father picked up the cabbage leaves and put them in a plastic bag, tidying up their seats.

Dad praised for creative method for keeping child still

The dad was praised by many parents on social media who found his method creative.

Many commented that this proves there is no need to use electronic devices to entertain children.

Additionally, netizens praised the toddler’s extraordinary concentration, saying this sets her apart from other children of the same age, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Also read: M’sian woman with heart condition & 2-year-old son successfully climb Mt Kinabalu

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Metro Times on Weibo