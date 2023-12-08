Tony Fernandes Unable To Get Seat On AirAsia Flight, Takes S’pore Airlines Instead

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes Flies On Singapore Airlines After Failing To Get A Seat On Own Airline

It looks like AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes has no qualms with supporting a business rival.

On Tuesday (5 Dec), he posted a picture of himself on Instagram giving two thumbs-up on a passenger boarding bridge with a Singapore Airlines plane in the background.

“No seat on [AirAsia] for three flights so had to take [Singapore Airlines],” he wrote in the caption.

This earned him praise for not taking advantage of his position by shuffling other passengers around for his convenience.

Tony Fernandes takes Singapore Airlines flight

As the literal boss of AirAsia, you’d think that Mr Fernandes would be able to secure a seat on his own airline at the drop of a hat.

However, that didn’t seem to be the case recently.

After apparently failing to get a seat on three AirAsia flights, Mr Fernandes had no choice but to resort to Singapore Airlines.

Judging from the photo he took from inside the cabin, he took Flight SQ113 from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Singapore.

He did not mention what he was in Singapore for or when the photos were taken.

Netizens praise him for not taking advantage of position

Perhaps Mr Fernandes’ post was also a subtle way of showing off his airline’s popularity and success — after all, three flights were completely booked up.

One user certainly seemed to think this way, pointing out that his experience is a testament to how well AirAsia is doing.

“Even [the] CEO has no space,” they wrote.

Another person called it “so refreshing” to see an airline boss “respect his customer bookings” and find alternative ways to travel instead of getting staff to “shuffle some passengers around” so he could have a seat.

Others took the opportunity to urge Mr Fernandes to get AirAsia to increase its number of flights.

Perhaps now that Mr Fernandes himself has experienced what it’s like to not be able to get the flight that he wants, he might just look into that.

