Man jailed for using metal tool to assault man he saw holding hands with wife

Man faces 18 weeks in jail for attacking man holding hands with wife

On Wednesday (21 Aug), a 53-year-old man was sentenced to 18 weeks in jail for using a metal tool to assault a man whom he saw holding hands with his wife. The man’s driving license was also revoked for a year after he drove his car onto an HDB pavement in an attempt to usher his wife into the car.

Wong Choo Boon pled guilty to two charges of driving his car in a rash manner and one charge of voluntarily causing hurt with an instrument, reports Today.

A third charge of using criminal force was also taken into consideration by the court for his sentencing.

Victim met wife for dinner at Yishun

According to Today, the incident occurred on 26 Feb this year. Wong’s wife, known as Mary, had gone out to meet a male friend for dinner at an HDB void deck in Yishun.

The victim — whose name was undisclosed in court documents — was drinking beer when he met Mary and accompanied her to have dinner at a coffee shop located at Block 418, Yishun Avenue 11.

Following their dinner, they went to a mart located at Block 419 to purchase four cans of beer for Mary to consume.

The pair reportedly continued drinking while having conversations until about 1am.

Wife and victim spotted holding hands

When they were about to leave, Mary wheeled her bicycle along the pavement of Block 419 with the victim walking beside her.

It was then that Wong saw his wife and the victim walking along the pavement, reportedly “holding hands”.

He parked his car and proceeded to confront the pair, asking them why were they holding hands and if they were having an affair.

The pair denied the allegation and the three started arguing. A witness living on the 11th floor of the HDB block watched the commotion and even took a video of the incident as it unfolded.

Wong became increasingly aggressive and started shouting. He then proceeded to walk to his car and grabbed a metal towing eyelet from the boot.

The tool was approximately 21cm in length and weighed about 800g.

He then walked back towards the pair with the tool in his hand. Mary tried to stop Wong from getting close to the victim but was pushed out of the way by Wong, causing her to suffer from an abrasion on her left knee and left elbow.

Wong then struck the victim once on his left ear with the tool, causing him to bleed from his left ear.

After striking the victim, Wong left the scene but not before kicking his wife’s bicycle.

Drove car onto pavement after seeing that victim and wife were still holding hands

Upon returning to his car, he saw that the victim and his wife were still reportedly holding hands.

Enraged by the sight, he drove the car onto the pavement and up to where the pair were standing.

He then urged his wife to get into the car.

When his wife refused, Wong shouted at the pair, reversed the car, and drove away.

The victim was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after the incident and was treated for the cut on his ear.

He was discharged on the same day.

Also read: S’porean man slaps wife after spotting her at a pub, gets 1 week jail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SRX and Canva, for illustration purposes only.