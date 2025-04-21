Torrential rain in S’pore causes tree collapses, damaging cars & private homes in Serangoon Gardens

Torrential downpour topples trees & damages homes in Serangoon Gardens

A torrential downpour on Saturday (19 April) caused at least four trees to fall in the Serangoon Gardens area, damaging vehicles and the roofs of private homes.

The rain began around 3pm and swept across the island.

Shin Min Daily News received multiple reports of fallen trees near Block 310 Serangoon Avenue 2, outside Serangoon Garden Market and Food Centre, at Chartwell Drive Park, and along Colchester Grove.

Three of these locations are in close proximity.

When a reporter visited the scene, a large tree was found collapsed in the open-air car park outside the food centre, crushing the rear windshield of a blue car.

Nearby, heavy branches and foliage also crashed onto the roof of a private home, damaging the tiles and leaving a gaping hole.

Calls for more frequent tree maintenance after storm damage

The owner of the damaged car, 48-year-old Mr Liu, is a hawker at Serangoon Garden Food Centre.

He tolf Shin Min Daily News: “Someone informed me that a tree hit my car, and I was shocked.”

A reporter later observed the vehicle’s rear windshield covered with plastic sheeting and tape.

Mr Liu expressed concern about the potentially high repair costs and said he was unsure if insurance would cover the damage.

“The trees in the car park sway whenever it’s windy, and branches fall off each time,” he said. “I hope the authorities will trim them more often, especially during the rainy season, to prevent this from happening again.”

As for the damaged private home, a tarp has been placed over the roof, but several loose tiles remain.

The resident, who declined to be named, said they would wait for the authorities to complete investigations before starting repairs.

In response to MS News’ queries, the National Parks Board (NParks) said it was alerted to a snapped branch incident involving a Rain Tree (Samanea saman) during heavy rain with strong winds at the Serangoon Garden Market carpark at around 2pm on Saturday.

There were no reported injuries, and the obstruction was cleared by around 4.50pm.

Chaos at hawker centre as winds overturn dishes & bins

Ms Zheng, 39, a diner at the food centre that afternoon, told Shin Min Daily News the strong winds flipped over dishes on outdoor tables.

“It was total chaos — everyone scrambled to move to other seats,” she recalled.

Cleaner Ms Lai, 60, added that the winds even overturned a bin filled with heavy bowls and plates, noting: “The wind was strong enough to knock over something that heavy.”

Durian tree uprooted after 15 years of care

One long-time Serangoon Gardens resident said he lost a durian tree he had been tending for 15 years.

The unnamed man told Shin Min Daily News he had planted two trees at home, but the storm on Saturday uprooted the one at his front door.

“It was a ‘golden phoenix’ durian tree — it had just started bearing fruit for the first time in 15 years. It’s such a waste,” he said.

He plans to remove the second tree too, saying: “I’m worried the same thing could happen again and endanger my family.”

Residents take shelter as tree falls metres away

At Colchester Grove, a large tree was uprooted and fell, leaving the area in disarray.

The affected zone has been cordoned off.

Resident Lin Ailing (name transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that while she was resting with a friend at a pavilion on Saturday afternoon, they suddenly heard thunder and were hit by strong winds.

A tree then suddenly crashed down right beside them, causing her friend to scream in fright.

“It was a terrifying situation,” she said. “We stayed in the pavilion for a long time before we dared to come out.”

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.