S$12.8M TOTO Jackpot On 21 Dec Split 12 Ways, Each Winner Gets S$1.2M

12 Lucky Punters Win S$12.8 Million TOTO Prize, They Each Get S$1.2 Million

The TOTO jackpot for the Thursday (21 Dec) draw previously snowballed to over S$10 million, hitting an alluring S$12.8 million.

Nobody took the Group 1 win though, and after four consecutive draws with no winners, the prize began cascading.

As such, 12 Group 2 winners found themselves splitting the Group 1 jackpot on top of their winnings.

They each went home with almost S$1.2 million — definitely a welcome windfall.

12 winners hit 21 Dec TOTO jackpot

The last three TOTO draws leading up to 21 Dec saw no winners for the Group 1 prize.

Thus, the prize snowballed until it reached a whopping S$12,791,400. Such high rewards usually lead punters to form long lines for a chance at winning it.

The winning numbers turned out to be 7, 8, 24, 25, 29, and 40. There was also an additional number of 18.

For the fourth draw in a row, nobody successfully got all six winning numbers right for the Group 1 prize.

Instead of snowballing even further, however, TOTO rules had the jackpot undergo a ‘cascading’ process instead.

This means that the prize was to be shared equally among the Group 2 winners.

Each take home over S$1 million

From a glance at previous draws, Group 2 winners usually take home around S$100,000 to S$300,000 after a two or three-way split.

A good sum to be sure. But on 21 Dec, 12 people successfully got the required numbers to win the Group 2 prize.

Because there was no Group 1 winner, this lucky dozen then got the S$12.8 million jackpot dropped onto them and split 12 ways.

With the combination of the Group 1 and 2 prizes, each took home S$1,191,969, vastly eclipsing the other winnings.

According to Singapore Pools, the winning tickets were sold at the following places:

Cheers Hougang Central

Singapore Pools Chinatown Point Branch

Nalayanee Trading Enterprise

NTUC FairPrice Bukit Batok MRT Station

NTUC FairPrice Nex

Singapore Pools Tanjong Pagar Branch

Singapore Pools Account Betting Service

Seah Geok Eng Agency

Singapore Pools Bukit Batok N3 Branch

There were also three iTOTO System 12 entries.

The last time a TOTO jackpot hit its fourth consecutive draw was on 2 Oct 2023.

Instead of cascading, however, an immeasurably lucky punter became the sole winner and took home over S$13 million.

While the 12 Group 2 winners didn’t get close to that amount, we doubt any of them are complaining.

