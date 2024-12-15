S’porean driver lends Touch ‘N Go card with S$45 in it to woman at JB Checkpoint, card gets stolen

Singaporean driver’s Touch ‘N Go card stolen at JB Checkpoint after lending it to woman

A Singaporean driver’s act of kindness turned sour when her Touch ‘N Go card, loaded with close to S$50, was stolen at the Johor Bahru (JB) Checkpoint.

The incident happened on 11 Dec at around 2.50pm, as recounted by Ms Eileen Gwee in a Facebook post.

Ms Gwee was alone in her car when a woman dressed in white approached her, asking to borrow her Touch ‘N Go card, said 8world News.

The woman held an RM20 (S$6) note, which led Ms Gwee to assume she lacked sufficient funds on her own card.

As such, Ms Gwee handed over her card.

Dashcam footage shared by Ms Gwee shows the woman briefly appearing in front of Ms Gwee’s car. She took the card, nodded, and left without handing over the note.

Ms Gwee said she waited for the woman to return, but she never did.

According to 8world News, Ms Gwee suspected that the woman targetted her because she was travelling alone.

Looking back, she found it suspicious that the woman waited nearby until she was at the checkpoint counter to ask for help, instead of approaching other cars behind her in the queue.

Additionally, she claimed that the woman seemed to deliberately avoid her dashcam.

According to Ms Gwee, the stolen card had a balance of RM150 (S$45).

Netizens react to stolen card worth RM150

While some questioned why Ms Gwee lent her card, she replied: “People in need, just help only.”

Others shared similar experiences of lending cards at JB checkpoints, with one netizen saying they now ask for a deposit before helping anyone.

One netizen speculated that the woman might have been panicking and “really forgot” to return the card, sharing their own experience of borrowing a card in a similar situation.

“Brain and hands couldn’t coordinate,” they added.

Despite the incident, Ms Gwee remains supportive of helping those in need. She advised others to stay vigilant while offering assistance, as reported by 8world News.

MS News has reached out to Ms Gwee for further details.

