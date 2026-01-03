M’sia tourism minister urges locals to be friendlier following visitor complaints

Minister concerned over comments that Malaysians are unfriendly

Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing expressed his concern over comments from tourists that Malaysians are unfriendly.

He addressed the comments during a media session on 1 Jan at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Malaysians reportedly unfriendly to tourists

According to the minister, he was alerted to these comments by relevant agencies.

He noted cases of impatience and hostility, which do not help the country’s image as a welcoming and hospitable nation.

“I was informed that there are tourists who feel that the treatment is not very friendly,” said Datuk Seri Tiong.

“I urge all Malaysians to work together to show that our country is a welcoming, friendly and culturally rich destination”.

He continued by saying that changing this perception will require effort from Malaysians as a whole.

Viral stories from tourists illustrate mixed experiences

Stories shared about the tourist experience in Malaysia, particularly from Chinese visitors, have painted a mixed picture of what it is like to travel to the country.

Two years ago, one vowed to never return to Malaysia after a poor experience in the country.

She said Malaysians spoke English in an accent that was hard to understand and that there was a lack of Chinese signage in the country.

In June 2025, another tourist also called her time in Malaysia her “worst travel experience”.

The woman said Malaysia looked rundown, with many modern skyscrapers placed next to shabby buildings.

However, what was most concerning to her were the men who she caught leering at her throughout her trip.

The same rundown look drew a different response in September, when a woman called Malaysia “very retro”.

This tourist described Malaysia as feeling like China from 20 years ago, including cheaper prices.

They were especially happy about the freely available durian at very affordable prices.

In a touching encounter, one tourist came across a generous Malaysian woman who paid for her meal when she was without cash.

Featured image adapted from @tiong_kingsing on Instagram.