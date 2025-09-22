‘It’s very retro’: Chinese tourist says M’sia is like China from 20 years ago, cites lack of EVs & cheap prices

Tourist says Malaysia is like China from 20 years ago,notes 30% cheaper prices and many Japanese cars on road

A tourist from China recently went viral after describing Malaysia as being “like China from 20 years ago”.

In a post on Xiaohongshu, as reported by World of Buzz, the visitor said being in Malaysia felt like travelling through time, pointing out its cheaper prices, older-looking cars, and the lack of electric vehicles (EVs).

‘It’s very retro’

“I just arrived in Malaysia yesterday. I felt like I was back in China 20 years ago,” the tourist wrote. “It’s very retro.”

They noted that most of the cars on the street are Japanese-made and that there were hardly any EVs.

However, they did notice a few Chinese brands advertising in Malaysia as well, like Huawei and Xiaomi.

Adding to the retro feel for the tourist were the cheaper prices. Not only was the gas prices more affordable, but also the food and the accommodation.

“Prices are about 30% lower than China,” they said.

The tourist also expressed delight at being able to enjoy durian freely. In fact, they shared some by the roadside with two fellow Chinese travellers.

“I am happy that durian is freely available and very delicious here,” they added. “I shared an order with 2 Chinese strangers and ate them by the roadside.”

Malaysia overtakes Thailand as top spot for Chinese tourists

In July, Thailand’s The Nation reported that Malaysia has surpassed the Land of Smiles as the top destination for Chinese tourists in Southeast Asia.

Factors include visa exemptions, more flight options, and growing safety concerns about travelling to Thailand following several high-profile kidnapping cases.

Positive experiences shared online have further boosted Malaysia’s appeal.

In late June, a Chinese woman shared her gratitude online when a Malaysian woman paid for her meal after the tourist ran out of cash.

However, not all stories have been positive.

Another Chinese visitor that same month criticised Malaysia’s roads for being unsafe and said she felt uncomfortable with local men constantly leering at her.

