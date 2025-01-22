Tourist hit by train in Taiwan while posing for photo next to railway, suffers head injuries

Filipino tourist hit by train while posing for photos beside railway tracks

On Monday (20 Jan) afternoon, a 36-year-old Filipino tourist was struck by an oncoming train while she was posing for photos by the railway track at Shifen Station in Pingxi District, Taiwan.

The tourist, named Michelle, was standing at the edge of the platform with her arms reportedly stretched out, posing when the train knocked her down.

According to Yahoo Taiwan, Michelle’s friends were taking photos of her beside the railway track when the moving train caught her stretched arm, pulling her to the ground.

The police and paramedics were alerted at around 4.41pm, reports Taiwanese news outlet Central News Agency.

They found the tourist conscious with a 3-5cm laceration on her head.

They bandaged her up and sent her to Keelung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

She sustained multiple injuries to the head, chest, and pelvis, but no life-threatening injuries.

Tourist suspected of causing her own injuries

After the tourist’s injuries have stabilised, the case will be transferred to the Railway Bureau, Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), reports local news outlet UDN. It is believed that the tourist had accidentally intruded into the track line, causing her own injuries.

According to Taiwan’s Railway Act, pedestrians and vehicles should not intrude into/onto railway routes, bridges, as well as places inside tunnels and stations not designated for public use.

Should the tourist be found to have violated this regulation, she can be fined from NT$10,000 to NT$50,000 (S$2077).

Investigations are still ongoing.

