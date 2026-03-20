Phuket tourist shocked to find syringe needle on plate of food from hotel buffet

Tourist claims to have found used syringe needle on buffet plate

A tourist visiting Phuket, Thailand, aired concerns about their health and safety after discovering a syringe needle on their plate while eating at a buffet.

They further claim that the needle has already been used.

According to local reports, the family declined compensation offered by the establishment, and instead sought answers regarding possible health complications.

Family concerned after discovering needle

In a now-deleted Facebook post shared on 17 March, the concerned tourist said that their family of five adults and three children were dining at a local hotel’s seafood buffet when the incident happened.

Around an hour into enjoying their meal, they discovered what they described as a used needle on one of their plates.

They immediately informed one of the staff and took a photo of the plate before it was taken away.

The family also shared that they had taken the shrimp with tongs one or two pieces at a time.

However, they did not reveal the name of the establishment involved.

Declined compensation

While the manager had offered them a 50% discount, the customer allegedly declined the compensation.

In the post, they claimed that they only wanted answers as to how the needle ended up on the plate.

The tourist also asked netizens about how to protect their family from potential diseases and infections, adding that the family had requested for the needle to get tested.

In a separate incident from earlier this month, a woman allegedly found maggots inside some fried chicken she bought in Malaysia.

She told MS News that she received no refund for the spoiled food.

Also read: Woman allegedly finds maggots in fried chicken bought from Ramadan bazaar in M’sia

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Featured image adapted from Thaiger and Yuval Zukerman on Unsplash. Image on the right for illustration purposes only.