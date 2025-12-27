Tourists in Thailand smear unknown substances & vandalise hotel room, arrested for damaging property

Tourists in Thailand arrested after trashing accommodation

A pair of German tourists were arrested in Thailand after they caused ฿200,000 (~S$8,265) worth of property damage in the room they were staying in.

According to Chiang Mai News, the foreigners were arrested on Christmas Day (25 Dec) when police tracked them down to their new accommodations.

Allegedly unhappy with service

The two suspects, a 38-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, had booked a room at a condominium in Suthep subdistrict between 18 and 21 Dec.

During their stay, the couple had allegedly been dissatisfied with the service, which led to them trashing the room.

Photos published by Chiang Mai News showed red substances smeared on countertops as well as inside the washing machine.

Meanwhile, other images of the aftermath showed a badly scratched wall and a filthy stove top.

The couple subsequently left the accommodations for another.

When the room owner was unable to contact the pair to seek compensation for the damage, they filed a police report.

Pair arrested for property damage

Police obtained a warrant for their arrest on 24 Dec and traced the suspects to a new room in Wat Ket subdistrict.

There, police arrested the two and booked them both for property damage.

Latest reports indicate that they are being held at Phuping Ratchanivet Police Station pending further legal proceedings.

