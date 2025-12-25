S’porean man allegedly vomits all over Airbnb room in M’sia, staff also accused of stealing money

S’porean man allegedly blames bak kut teh after he vomits at Airbnb room in Malaysia

A Singaporean man allegedly vomited all over his Airbnb room in Malaysia, causing a mess and a strong stench.

Later, his friend accused their staff of stealing his money, said Airbnb owner Eva Er in a Facebook post.

S’porean man was ‘polite’ when he checked in

Ms Er shared on Monday (22 Dec) that the Singaporean man had booked the room for six nights.

He looked younger than 30 years old, and had booked the room from 15 Dec to 21 Dec, she told China Press in an interview.

There were no communication problems when he checked in, she added, describing him as “polite” when he asked questions.

However, on the day that he was supposed to check out, he did not answer after multiple attempts to call him.

Accompanied by a security guard, they thus entered the room with a spare key to check on him.

S’porean lies unresponsive in Airbnb room, green stains all over

When they opened the door, they were met with a shocking sight.

The man was sprawled naked on the sofa and the room was filled with a “nauseating” smell of vomit, Ms Er said.

Photos she shared showed hideous green stains on several surfaces, including the bed, floor, carpet and chair.

Her cleaning staff did not dare to touch him.

He also remained unresponsive after they called out to him many times, causing her to wonder whether he was “high” or drunk.

Airbnb owner calls police, man sent to hospital

After checking that he was still alive, they called the police and intended to come back later to see if he had woken up.

About 1.5 hours later, he was still unresponsive but had rolled off the sofa onto the floor.

They decided to call the ambulance to send him to the hospital, since they did not know what had happened.

Later, the hospital told him that he had claimed that he had felt unwell after eating bak kut teh, which led to him vomiting continuously.

This led Ms Er to ask, disbelievingly:

Eat bak kut teh the vomit can be green?

80% of room damaged, S$1,428 of costs incurred

Ms Er estimated that about 80% of the room had been damaged, with only the TV and washing machine not affected.

Deep cleaning and disinfection are in progress, with all her furniture having to be replaced.

In an interview with China Press, she said she would have to buy a new bed, pillows, carpets, chairs and sofas.

This would cost her about RM4,500 (S$1,428).

Man’s friend accuses staff of stealing money

Ms Er thought that the incident had concluded, but was floored by an unexpected accusation.

Posting on Facebook again on Tuesday (23 Dec), she said the man’s friend had sent her a message, claiming that her staff had stolen his money.

He said all the money had disappeared, leaving behind only his passport, and accused her staff of swiping the cash before she arrived.

Ms Er replied that they had passed the man’s belongings to him with the ambulance personnel present, and suggested he make a police report.

She told China Daily that about S$5,000 was alleged to be missing.

But she did not enter the room before the ambulance personnel arrived, and entered it together with them, she added.

Airbnb owner warns of ‘troublesome customers’

In her posts, Ms Er warned other Airbnb owners to “be careful”.

She poured her “heart and soul” into doing up her unit, she said, but the work was “not simple” as it requires lots of patience to deal with “troublesome customers”.

She thus urged guests to “take good care” of her unit and especially not to damage it.

