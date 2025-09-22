Couple in M’sia demands S$250 from Chinese tourists for airport ride, traps them in car when they refuse

Chinese tourists trapped in couple’s car in Malaysia after RM60 ride inflated to RM836, accused of theft

Two Chinese tourists in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia say they were trapped inside a car, slapped, and threatened after accepting what they thought was a simple airport ride that suddenly escalated from RM60 (S$18) to RM836 (S$250).

According to China Press, the incident occurred on 15 Sept after the tourists landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2).

A man approached them and offered to drive them to the city centre for RM60. Tempted, they agreed, especially after seeing that the fare on an e-hailing app was about RM69.

The man’s wife was also in the vehicle.

Locked in & driven around

Instead of stopping at their hotel, the driver steered the car into a dark corner and demanded RM836, claiming the amount included mileage, time charges, and a night surcharge.

When the tourists refused to pay, the wife allegedly declared, “In my car, you follow my rules,” and locked the doors, preventing them from leaving.

The driver then circled the area near the hotel, leaving the women terrified as they were unable to reach the police hotline or even the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia.

At one point, the wife pretended she would speak to the hotel front desk, but even when the car finally pulled up at the entrance, the tourists remained locked inside.

They could only pound on the windows and cry for help until hotel staff managed to open the doors.

Accused of theft, slapped in front of hotel

Once freed, the ordeal continued — the wife accused the tourists of lying and stealing a mobile phone, demanding compensation.

The tourists asked the hotel staff to call the police, but were reportedly advised to “pay to avoid trouble” and proceed with check-in.

During this time, the driver’s wife allegedly slapped one of the tourists three times in public.

A bystander who stepped in to help was also allegedly grabbed by the throat and threatened by the driver.

The confrontation drew a crowd, and only after onlookers mentioned calling the police did the couple hastily drive away. The tourists later managed to contact the police.

After returning to China, one of them uploaded a video recounting the ordeal, warning others not to take unlicensed rides overseas for fear of losing both money and personal safety.

