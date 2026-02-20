Authorities in M’sia tow away car that had parked in front of a home & blocked residents from exiting

Car parked in front of home in Malaysia, blocking residents from exiting until it gets towed away

A homeowner and parent spoke out about an “inconsiderate” driver who had parked a car right outside her front gate, blocking the residents from leaving.

According to the Facebook post, the incident occurred last Thursday (12 Feb) in the Bangsar region of Malaysia’s capital city.

The homeowner had to rush home from work after the issue was brought to her attention, and despite hours of attempts to reach out to the driver, they never surfaced.

“Inconsiderate driver”

“Today something very upsetting happened to me,” the homeowner wrote. “An inconsiderate driver, who clearly has no regard for other people’s rights, parked his car right in front of my house gate and left.”

This was not even the first time it had occurred, she claimed. However, this time, her domestic helper was trapped inside because the car had blocked the front gates.

Because the helper could not pick up the homeowner’s son from school, she had to leave work and settle the mess.

She called her son’s school to let them know to keep him at the school for a while longer. She also made sure the police were notified.

Despite her efforts, the car’s owner could not be reached. After three hours of waiting in the heat, Malaysian authorities eventually showed up and towed the car away.

Additional details

When one commenter wondered why her house was singled out, the homeowner revealed that the driver is her next-door neighbour. She also said that the home had a lot of foreign workers, so there was no space for parking.

Another commenter suggested that the homeowner might want to consider setting up an outdoor Internet Protocol (IP) camera, to “protect” herself and her property.

According to Sin Chew, the woman said she had previously avoided escalating the matter because she did not want to cause problems with her neighbour.

To close out her post, the woman said that such careless actions can lead to very distressing consequences for others.

“Please, let’s all be mindful and respectful of others’ rights,” she wrote.

