LTA nabs nearly 190 vehicles for illegal parking in 3-day central S’pore operation

LTA fines 187 vehicles for parking offences, warns of traffic obstruction & safety risks

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has taken action against 187 vehicles for illegal parking offences during a three-day enforcement operation in central Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (11 Dec), LTA said the operation, conducted last month, focused on vehicles parked illegally at various locations across the central region.

These offences included parking on double yellow lines, opposite continuous white lines, on double white lines, and stopping in no-stopping zones.

Waiting vehicles also considered parked

According to LTA, “parking” refers to stopping a vehicle for any purpose other than immediately picking up or dropping off passengers, goods, or luggage.

A waiting vehicle is therefore considered parked, even if the driver remains inside or the engine is still running.

LTA noted that such behaviour can obstruct traffic and pose safety risks to pedestrians and other road users. It urged motorists to follow parking rules to help keep roads safe for all.

Offenders can face fines and/or demerit points. First-time offenders may be fined up to S$300, with higher penalties imposed on repeat offenders.

LTA steps up enforcement efforts

The latest operation forms part of LTA’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on road and vehicle-related offences.

Recently, officers booked more than 140 errant heavy vehicles in an operation targeting oversized and excluded vehicles, as well as those found to be overloaded.

In a separate joint operation with the police, LTA also uncovered 26 offences, including vehicles with illegally modified exhaust systems and improper number plates.

