LTA books over 140 errant heavy vehicles in islandwide enforcement operations for multiple violations

Over 140 errant heavy vehicles booked in LTA islandwide operations

Over 140 heavy vehicles were booked in a recent islandwide enforcement blitz by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The vehicles were booked for multiple violations, including overloading and travelling on expressways without required permits.

Heavy vehicles caught on expressways without permit

In a Facebook update on 25 Nov, LTA shared that the operation targeted oversized and excluded vehicles, as well as overloaded vehicles.

About 60 vehicles were found travelling on expressways without the necessary permits. These included oversized or excluded vehicles that exceeded standard size or weight limits.

LTA explained that such vehicles can obstruct traffic and may also damage road structures due to their sheer size and weight.

Owners of such vehicles must have an oversized vehicle movement permit to use them on public roads.

85 overloaded vehicles booked by LTA

An additional 85 vehicles were also found to be carrying loads beyond what is allowed.

LTA said that overloaded vehicles pose significant risks. Excessive weight can compromise the driver’s control and also increase the likelihood of goods spilling onto the road.

Those found guilty of these offences face fines of up to S$1,000, three months’ jail, or both.

Repeat offenders face double the penalties.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook.