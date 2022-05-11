TraceTogether Otter Allegedly Spotted Working For Singpass, Redditors Joke It Upskilled For New Role

Netizens Allegedly Spot TraceTogether Otter In Singpass App

With Singapore no longer using the TraceTogether app for checking in at most venues, this sadly meant that we had to bid the TraceTogether otter goodbye.

However, it seems that the farewell may not last too long — vigilant Reddit users have spotted the otter appearing on the Singpass app.

The iconic mascot appears to be an exclusive ‘sighting’ for users signing into the Singpass app for the first time.

Netizens welcomed the otter back with open arms, some joking that the quirky creature ‘upskilled’ itself for the new role.

TraceTogether otter appears in Singpass app

The recent easing of Covid-19 measures meant that Singapore residents will no longer need Tracetogether or SafeEntry to access public spaces.

In addition to celebrating the eased restrictions, Singaporeans also expressed their dismay as they bid the adorable TraceTogether otter goodbye.

When checking in to public areas using the TraceTogether app, the creature ‘swimming’ at the top of the screen informs staff that the page is not a screenshot.

However, it seems there isn’t a need to bid the otter a final farewell. On Tuesday (10 May), a netizen posted a picture of the iconic mascot on Reddit, claiming it allegedly reappeared in the Singpass app.

Apparently, users setting up their Singpass app for the first time may see the otter cheerfully holding up the passcode, above a list of instructions on how to properly set up their accounts.

Netizens excited about otter’s new Singpass role

Redditors welcomed the otter back with open arms, praising its ability to find a new ‘job’ so soon after TraceTogether ceased most of its work.

Some users joked that even otters are affected by the post-pandemic economy and also face the threat of unemployment.

Others, however, pointed out that the otter might have upskilled itself to land a job with Singpass.

There were also those who compared the redeployment of TraceTogether otters to that of Safe Distance Ambassadors.

Keep an eye out for the otter

The TraceTogether app was a significant part of our lives for the past two years and accordingly, the tiny adorable otter than often swam across our screens.

Singaporeans were thus understandably sad to see the beloved otter go.

With it ‘returning’ to our screens, we can once again enjoy an element of fun whilst carrying out mundane tasks of logging into official accounts.

Perhaps the little creature might take on yet other tasks and reappear for other roles in the near future.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News & adapted from Reddit.