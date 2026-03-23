Trader in Malaysia charged with murder after ramming car into gunmen who allegedly opened fire at him

Trader rams lorry into two suspected gunmen on motorcycles in Malaysia

A 49-year-old trader has been charged with murder after allegedly ramming his vehicle into two gunmen on a motorcycle in Kapar, Selangor, resulting in the death of one of them.

The case, which previously went viral on social media, was heard at the Magistrate’s Court in Klang on 13 March.

Accused faces murder charge

According to The New Straits Times, the accused, R. Ganesalingam, nodded in understanding as the charge was read to him before Magistrate A. Khartiyayini.

No plea was recorded, as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to court documents, Ganesalingam is accused of causing the death of K. Tinesh Kumar, 33, at the entrance junction of Taman Seri Kapar, Batu 12, Jalan Keretapi Lama, between 9.46am and 9.47am on 5 March.

He has been charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty, or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, along with at least 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Gunmen allegedly opened fire before collision

Earlier reports from Selangor Police Chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar stated that the incident began when two men on a Yamaha Y15 motorcycle allegedly opened fire at Ganesalingam, who was driving a lorry in Kampung Perepat.

According to Kosmo, Ganesalingam then pursued the gunmen to Jalan Keretapi Lama.

Police said he subsequently collided with the motorcycle after one of the suspects allegedly pointed an object resembling a pistol at him.

The impact caused both riders to fall and be dragged at the Taman Seri Kapar junction, leading to the death of one of them.

The other suspect reportedly sustained injuries.

Case adjourned, no bail granted

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadia Syuhada Rosli requested a new date for the submission of the forensic report.

The case has been fixed for mention on 22 April, and no bail was granted.

Also read: Pastor in M’sia charged with murder of elderly mother, stored her body in freezer for 3 years

