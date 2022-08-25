72-Year-Old Traffic Controller Passes Away After Being Hit By Truck In Lim Chu Kang

Traffic Controller Hit By Truck Passes Away, 34 Workplace Deaths In Singapore This Year

The number of workplace deaths in Singapore this year is now at 34 after a 72-year-old traffic controller was hit by a truck and killed.

The fatal accident took place on Tuesday (16 Aug) at around 7.30am at a farm in Lim Chu Kang.

Chew’s Agriculture owns the farm, which is located at 150 Neo Tiew Road.

According to the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council, the truck stopped at the main gate of the farm to exit to the main road.

The Singaporean traffic controller, who worked at the farm, then moved to the left of the vehicle, trying to get the driver’s attention. Following that, he moved to the front of the truck.

However, the truck suddenly moved forward and ran over him.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the worker was then conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. He later passed away there.

The Straits Times (ST) reports that investigations are currently underway.

Traffic controllers should be trained and well-equipped

MOM said that traffic controllers should be extra alert and sensitised to dangers, especially while managing heavy vehicles’ blind spots.

Poor traffic management can lead to workplace fatalities or serious injuries.

The WSH Council added that traffic controllers should be trained, equipped with highly visible reflective vests, and have more ways of communicating with drivers. For instance, they could use a loud hailer or a public address system.

They should also avoid moving in front of a vehicle that still has its engine running or if they have yet to establish communication with the driver.

Furthermore, the WSH Council recommended that companies implement a traffic management plan that facilitates the safe movement of vehicles and pedestrians. This is especially important at gates.

Risk assessments on possible traffic movements should also be conducted. Routes for vehicles, workers, and visitors should have clear indications with road markings and traffic signs.

To help drivers navigate blind spots, there should also be convex mirrors at strategic locations.

Additionally, the council prompted companies to consider using vehicle-mounted cameras so that drivers can monitor their blind spots.

Companies should also install sensors that can warn drivers of the presence of an object or person in their blind spots.

34 workplace fatalities in Singapore this year

This accident was Singapore’s 33rd workplace fatality of 2022.

Less than a week later, a Bangladeshi worker passed away after falling into the sea off Keppel Shipyard.

The incident occurred following the collapse of a part of a concrete pier at the shipyard.

With this, the total number of workplace deaths in Singapore this year now stands at 34.

