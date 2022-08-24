Worker Falls Into Sea At Keppel Shipyard, Body Found After 2 Days

Body Of Worker Who Fell Into Sea Off Keppel Shipyard Found On 24 Aug

The body of the missing worker who fell into the sea off Keppel Shipyard in Tuas was found early today (24 Aug).

This comes two days after the incident which occurred following the collapse of a part of a concrete pier at the shipyard.

Keppel Shipyard expressed its condolences to the bereaved family and is working closely with the authorities to conduct an in-depth investigation and review of the incident.

Worker who fell into sea off Keppel Shipyard pronounced dead at the scene

In a press statement, a Keppel Shipyard spokesperson said that the body of the 38-year-old worker was found on Wednesday (24 Aug) morning.

SCDF officers retrieved the body which was floating in waters near the incident site. Paramedics subsequently pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The spokesperson said that the company is working with the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and review of the incident.

Keppel Shipyard also expressed its condolences to the worker’s family, adding that the company “values the safety and life of every worker”.

Cranes toppled onto vessel next to pier

On Monday (22 Aug), a section of a concrete pier at Keppel Shipyard gave way.

As a result, a crane standing on the affected section toppled onto a vessel next to the pier.

The incident, which reportedly left the crane partially submerged under water, affected five workers including the 38-year-old victim.

He had gone missing after falling into the sea, while the four other workers suffered minor injuries.

MOM has since ordered the suspension of all works while investigations are ongoing.

MS News conveys our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased worker.