‘Don’t flick it’: Train operator in Thailand tells rush-hour riders to keep their hair in check

Train operator in Thailand asks passengers with long hair to refrain from flicking it during rush hours

A public service announcement from a train operator in Bangkok, Thailand, has gone viral after it asked passengers with long hair not to flick their hair during rush hour.

Shared on Facebook on 20 Feb, the post has garnered over 2,700 likes and 270 comments, at the time of writing.

In the comments section, netizens cheekily cracked jokes and shared their own bad hair experiences.

Mind your hair

In the post, the BTS Skytrain operator asked passengers with long hair to be considerate to fellow passengers during rush hour.

They wrote: “Please hold your hair when you look left and right or when you walk past other passengers.”

BTS Skytrain warned that not doing so might cause your hair to smack someone else in the face, eyes or mouth.

The image accompanying the post depicts a woman flicking her hair during a daily commute, while a man behind her is in clear distress with all that hair over him.

Public weighs in

The post quickly drew public reaction, and many rushed to share their own horror stories.

“Long hair is tolerable, smelly hair is not,” one commenter said.

Multiple others shared that they have had people comb or brush hair in their direction, with some even saying that dandruff ended up on their person afterwards.

One netizen said they felt grateful that the train operator is helping people be more mindful of their manners, but also lamented the fact that it was even necessary.

At the end of their post, the train operator urged passengers to be considerate of one another to foster good travel etiquette.

