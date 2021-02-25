1 Person Confirmed Dead Near Kallang MRT, Body Was On Eastbound Track

A person has been confirmed dead between Lavender and Kallang MRT station on Thursday night (25 Feb).

According to SMRT on Facebook, police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were immediately deployed to the scene.

The body was on the eastbound track towards Pasir Ris near Kallang MRT station.

As a result, train services between Bugis and Aljunied MRT stations in both directions have been disrupted.

SCDF confirms death at 11.11pm

In response to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for help at 5 Sims Avenue – which is Kallang MRT station – at 9.35pm on Thursday (25 Feb).

A person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The Straits Times reported earlier that the person had entered a tunnel near Lavender station and was killed.

This is a developing story. Do keep refreshing this page for updates.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Guru and TripAdvisor.