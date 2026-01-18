Public urged not to shame or doxx transport workers after woman complains about SBS bus captain on TikTok

Going on social media ‘regrettable’, will cause more distress for transport workers: Union

Members of the public have been urged not to shame or doxx public transport workers, as it causes “distress” to all parties.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (17 Jan), the National Transport Workers’ Union (NTWU) referred to the case of a woman who complained on TikTok that an SBS Transit bus captain had closed the doors on her stroller.

NTWU noted that the woman had posted about the incident online.

Going on social media is “always regrettable”, as it will cause more distress for both commuters and public transport workers, it said.

Pointing out that many transport workers are parents themselves, the union added that online negativity would affect them and their families.

Following the incident, SBS is providing the bus captain with mental health counselling.

Union appeals for restraint, resolution via appropriate channels

NTWU also noted that channels are available for public transport commuters to seek recourse.

In this case, SBS has looked into the matter and reviewed the CCTV footage, including the full verbal exchange containing the “inappropriate and offensive” remark made to the woman.

The union acknowledged that the incident “had caused distress” to the woman and her children.

Thus, it appealed for restraint and for the matter to be resolved through these established channels, adding:

(NTWU) is committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure a respectful working environment for both commuters and transport workers. We thank the public for their understanding.

Woman gets into argument with bus captain over stroller

The woman, 28-year-old mother of two Athirah, said that on 12 Jan she was trying to carry a double stroller up the bus when the rear doors suddenly closed, causing her baby to panic.

What made her angry was that the bus captain was apparently not apologetic.

Later, when the bus reached her stop, the driver parked far from the kerb, making it difficult for her to alight safely with the heavy stroller.

This led to an argument, during which the bus captain made an inappropriate personal remark about her home life, escalating the confrontation.

SBS acknowledges bus captain should have done better

Following the incident, Ms Athirah contacted SBS, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and her Member of Parliament, and also filed a police report.

She also shared an image of the bus captain’s face online.

SBS Transit subsequently responded to her feedback, apologising and acknowledging that the bus captain should have exercised better judgment and that his choice of words was “unbecoming of a bus captain”.

However, the public transport operator also advised parents or caregivers with strollers to inform bus captains of their intention to board from the rear door, reminded commuters to treat their employees with respect and to avoid using verbally abusive language.

