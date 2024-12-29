Woman in Hong Kong trapped mid-air while doing aerial yoga, firefighters break into practice room for rescue

Woman in Hong Kong gets trapped mid-air while doing aerial yoga

A 33-year-old woman surnamed Liang (transliterated from Mandarin) was trapped mid-air while doing aerial yoga at a self-service yoga practice room at a commercial centre in Hong Kong on Friday (27 Dec).

According to HK01, she called for help but was initially ignored by the people in the corridor.

Fifteen minutes later, a female employee from a nearby unit finally heeded her cries and learned about her situation.

Ms Liang then instructed the employee to open the door with a password, but the latter failed.

They were also unable to contact the building owner, leaving them with no option but to call the police.

Yoga strap entangled twice on her waist

Police and firefighters were unable to open the door when they arrived and could also not contact the owner.

To rescue Ms Liang, they had no choice but to break in.

According to the employee, who witnessed the rescue, the victim was hanging two metres from the floor and was entangled twice with the yoga strap tight around her waist.

She also noted that there was a phone on a stand next to Ms Liang.

Additionally, the employee said that even if she was able to enter the unit, she would not have been able to untangle the victim.

Victim suffered dizziness and lower back pain

Following the rescue, Ms Liang complained of dizziness and lower back pain.

Fortunately, after being treated on the spot, she did not need to be sent to a hospital, Ming Pao reported.

Toby Siu, the founder of a yoga academy in Hong Kong, warns yoga practitioners against practising alone, whether as an instructor or a student.

She pointed out that performing advanced movements which require wrapping the cloth around the body several times may cause a lack of blood flow, death of muscle tissue, or death by suffocation.

Additionally, she stressed that students should not attempt new aerial yoga movements without the guidance of a qualified instructor.

Also read: Woman in China gets hit by car while lying on yoga mat in middle of road to sunbathe

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Yulia Goncharuk on Canva for illustration purposes only, HK01.